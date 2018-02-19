Eight explosives, marijuana concentrate found in Colorado Springs home

Colorado Springs Police said they found eight undetonated explosives and marijuana concentrate inside a home following reported explosions at the home Friday night.

Police arrested 63-year-old Edward Kiley after he was taken to the hospital Friday night following a reported explosion near E. Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street in Colorado Springs. Officers said they saw smoke coming from the home as they arrived on the scene around 10 p.m. Friday.

CSPD said it has not yet determined if it was hash oil or an explosive device that caused the explosion Friday night. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also took part in the investigation, which closed several streets around the home.

Kiley was charged with extraction of a marijuana concentrate, a hazardous substance incident, possession of explosive devices and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

This wasn't Kiley's first run in with the law over explosive-related offenses. Kiley was arrested in 2011 after officers found evidence of him making M-80 explosives. He reached a plea deal and was sentenced to four years in prison in connection to that incident.

Police said they were on scene for a 14-hour investigation into Saturday morning.