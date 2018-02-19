Non-profit hands out new, safer heating kits to homeless camps

When it comes to homelessness, Blackbird Outreach takes a more unconventional approach.

"We go to the camps and find out their needs. We help keep fingers, toes and lives in tact during the

weekend," said Executive Director Trig Bundgaard.

The priority right now is keeping people warm.

Eric Darbyshire, who lives in a homeless camp along Shook's Run Trail, says Monday morning was one of the coldest so far this winter.

"[It was] cold!" he exclaimed.

"I was literally all bundled up."

In the past, volunteers would hand out small propane tanks at homeless camps, as part of a heating kit.

But the propane tanks proved be dangerous in recent months, with several of them exploding and sparking fires.

"Any kind of exposure to open flames is too dangerous--it's too high of a risk. So we're eliminating

open flame," said Bundgaard.

They're replacing them instead with a new heating kit, which include an extinguisher.

Unlike the old heating kit, they don't require an open flame and will turn off if tipped over accidentally.

Each person must sign a waiver, and volunteers will switch them out each week.

The old kits cost around $20 each. The new ones are much more expensive, though.

"It's a crippling price difference actually. These units are going to come in at $130 a

piece," said Bundgaard.

It's invaluable to those living on the streets this winter.

"It actually is a big plus having something like this being delivered handed out and actually helping

them stay warm so nobody ends up frozen or dead on the streets this winter," said Darbyshire.

Right now, the non-profit can only afford kits for about 1/5 of the people they serve.

Until more donations come in, volunteers will have to be more selective with who gets them.

"That's the heartbreaking part," said Bundgaard.

"Right now, we have some pretty amazing people in our camps that have done some really hard work during these camp displacements. So they'll probably be the first to receive our heating unit."

