Investigation underway after hiker finds body in Saguache County

The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a body was found west of Saguache Sunday.
Authorities said a hiker found a woman's body just after 10 a.m. Sunday near County Road 42 and County Road Z. Deputies and agents are currently working to identify the woman as well as the circumstances surrounding her death.
Authorities said this does not appear to be related to the Kristal Reisinger missing person case out of Saguache.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2544.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, a number of dog foods and treats are being recalled.
A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.
A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working.
Man involved in an auto-pedestrian accident at Nevada and Las Vegas on February 9th, dies from his injuries. The driver faces no charges at this time.
