Investigation underway after hiker finds body in Saguache County

The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a body was found west of Saguache Sunday.

Authorities said a hiker found a woman's body just after 10 a.m. Sunday near County Road 42 and County Road Z. Deputies and agents are currently working to identify the woman as well as the circumstances surrounding her death.

Authorities said this does not appear to be related to the Kristal Reisinger missing person case out of Saguache.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2544.

