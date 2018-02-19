Bill to add new security technology on state records

According to the Food and Drug Administration, a number of dog foods and treats are being recalled.
A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.
A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working.
Man involved in an auto-pedestrian accident at Nevada and Las Vegas on February 9th, dies from his injuries. The driver faces no charges at this time.
