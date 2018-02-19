Bill to add new security technology on state records

According to the bill, in 2017 there were 6-8 million attacks a day

With a lot of information available online or in digital formats in general, a state lawmaker wants to make sure your information is more protected.

Sen. Kent Lambert (Colorado Springs-R) is sponsoring legislation with bi-partisan support, it would add cyber coding cryptology to state records.

The technology is known as Blockchain technology, which is currently used with digital items like bitcoin.

'People do think about cryptology but they also think about getting hacked,' said Sen. Lambert, 'the susceptibility comes on a number of different levels.'

The bill would use the technology to keep state records and sensitive information strongly protected.