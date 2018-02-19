Act of Congress needed to expand Florissant Fossil Beds

"It can't be done without an act of congress." Colorado Congressman Doug Lamborn is pushing legislation allowing the expansion of Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument.

A land trust offered the property on the west edge of the park. "This additional 300 acres is going to give additional hiking and recreation opportunities to visitors and it will help with wildfire mitigation," said Lamborn. Just as important as the added acres, is the ability to better protect the park from wildfire threat.

In the private sector, donated, valuable land, is reason to strike a deal quickly. In the National Park system it takes a lot more. The process is underway in Washington D.C. A bill has been drafted and all of Colorado's congressional delegation consulted. They are on board.

The legislation just passed out of committee and moves on to the full House.