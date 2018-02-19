Quantcast

Proposed bill would add protections to personal information in state records

In this digital world we live in, it's no secret our information can be at risk. That's why a southern Colorado state senator said he wants to protect the information you provide on state records.

News 5's  Alasyn Zimmerman shows us at 5:00 how the bill would work, and what new technology it would employ to help keep your personal information safe.

    A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.

    A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working. 

    Man involved in an auto-pedestrian accident at Nevada and Las Vegas on February 9th, dies from his injuries. The driver faces no charges at this time. 

