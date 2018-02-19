Dog foods recalled for possible salmonella and 'euthanasia drug'

According to the Food and Drug Administration, a number of dog foods and treats are being recalled.
Smokehouse Pet Products, Inc. of Sun Valley, CA is recalling all sizes and packages of dog treats named 'Beefy Munchies' due to salmonella. The 'Beefy Munchies' treats were distributed nationwide through a number of different stores.
The product comes in single bags, resealable bags and plastic tubs, labeled 'Beefy Bites.' According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported from this product.
Consumers who may have purchased the product can contact Smokehouse Pet Products, Inc at 1-877-699-7387.
Redbarn Pet Products, LLC of Long Beach, CA is voluntarily recalling one product, the 7-inch Bully Stick three pack, due to possible salmonella. The company says the recall happened after being notified by the Colorado Department of Agriculture that a sample detected Salmonella.
Consumers with questions can contact the company via email at http://info@redbarninc.com or by phone at 1-800-775-3849.
Raws for Paws of Minneapolis, MN is recalling around 4,000 pounds of it's five pound and one pound tubes of Ground Turkey Pet Food because they could also contain salmonella. The recalled Ground Turkey Pet Food was distributed throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa directly and through online orders.
The company says two illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the issue.
Consumers who may have purchased the product or have questions can call the company at 612-465-0372.
The FDA says pets with salmonella infections can experience diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite, fever, abdominal pain, and more. There is also a risk to humans if not handled properly or having washed hands thoroughly.
Lastly, the J.M. Smucker Company voluntarily recalled four different canned/wet dog foods last week due to low levels of pentobarbital. According to a release from the company, Gravy Train, Kibbles 'N Bits, Ol' Roy and Skippy dog foods do not meet the quality standards needed.
Pentobarbital is known as a euthanasia drug.
Consumers who may have bought the product or have questions can call 1-800-828-9980. Click here for the full release and a list of all affected products.
RELATED:
A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.
A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.
A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working.
A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working.
Man involved in an auto-pedestrian accident at Nevada and Las Vegas on February 9th, dies from his injuries. The driver faces no charges at this time.
Man involved in an auto-pedestrian accident at Nevada and Las Vegas on February 9th, dies from his injuries. The driver faces no charges at this time.
A High Wind Warning will be in effect through noon today from Custer county through Heurfano and down into Las Animas counties. The winds will stay strong through the majority of the day and will really be pretty gusty through the evening, this will only help to drop in that chilly afternoon and overnight air. Light snow along but mainly west of the interstate today will be possible with the biggest snows happening through the entire day out in the high county of the Rockies...
A High Wind Warning will be in effect through noon today from Custer county through Heurfano and down into Las Animas counties. The winds will stay strong through the majority of the day and will really be pretty gusty through the evening, this will only help to drop in that chilly afternoon and overnight air. Light snow along but mainly west of the interstate today will be possible with the biggest snows happening through the entire day out in the high county of the Rockies...