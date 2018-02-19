Dog foods recalled for possible salmonella and 'euthanasia drug'

According to the Food and Drug Administration, a number of dog foods and treats are being recalled.

Smokehouse Pet Products, Inc. of Sun Valley, CA is recalling all sizes and packages of dog treats named 'Beefy Munchies' due to salmonella. The 'Beefy Munchies' treats were distributed nationwide through a number of different stores.

The product comes in single bags, resealable bags and plastic tubs, labeled 'Beefy Bites.' According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported from this product.

Consumers who may have purchased the product can contact Smokehouse Pet Products, Inc at 1-877-699-7387.

Redbarn Pet Products, LLC of Long Beach, CA is voluntarily recalling one product, the 7-inch Bully Stick three pack, due to possible salmonella. The company says the recall happened after being notified by the Colorado Department of Agriculture that a sample detected Salmonella.

Consumers with questions can contact the company via email at http://info@redbarninc.com or by phone at 1-800-775-3849.

Raws for Paws of Minneapolis, MN is recalling around 4,000 pounds of it's five pound and one pound tubes of Ground Turkey Pet Food because they could also contain salmonella. The recalled Ground Turkey Pet Food was distributed throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa directly and through online orders.

The company says two illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the issue.

Consumers who may have purchased the product or have questions can call the company at 612-465-0372.

The FDA says pets with salmonella infections can experience diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite, fever, abdominal pain, and more. There is also a risk to humans if not handled properly or having washed hands thoroughly.

Lastly, the J.M. Smucker Company voluntarily recalled four different canned/wet dog foods last week due to low levels of pentobarbital. According to a release from the company, Gravy Train, Kibbles 'N Bits, Ol' Roy and Skippy dog foods do not meet the quality standards needed.

Pentobarbital is known as a euthanasia drug.

Consumers who may have bought the product or have questions can call 1-800-828-9980. Click here for the full release and a list of all affected products.

