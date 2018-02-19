Records denial suggests accusations of sexual harassment by Town Manager

Monument Town Manager Chris Lowe is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into accusations of wrongdoing

Monument Town Manager Chris Lowe may be facing accusations of sexual harassment. In a letter denying a Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) request filed by News 5, Town Clerk Laura Hogan stated that the records we wanted were protected by the state law that excludes sexual harassment complaints from disclosure.

"Disclosure of the memorandum would substantially harm the public interest by unduly interfering with the privacy rights and liberty interests of the Town's employees and due to the ongoing nature of the investigation," Hogan wrote.

As we've previously reported, Police Chief Jacob Shirk sent a memorandum to the Board of Trustees detailing what he saw as bad behavior by his boss. Lowe then put Shirk on paid administrative leave. Shirk's memo was the subject of our CORA request.

Shirk told News 5 on February 8 that Lowe's behavior was directed at him personally and his police officers.

"That's what caused this entire issue is his inappropriate, unprofessional and his hostile comments and actions towards myself and more importantly, in my mind, the police officers," Shirk said.

The Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition (CFOIC), which advocates for transparency in government, tells us hard to interpret Hogan's letter any other way.

"Why would Laura Hogan cite that provision of CORA if didn't relate to that," asked Jeff Roberts, Executive Director of the CFOIC.

As we've reported, the Board of Trustees voted on February 5 to place both Lowe and Shirk on leave pending an investigation. The move against Shirk was met with a public outcry.

"I'm very disturbed that I'm hearing that our Chief of Police and our police officers, that defend this community, the backbone of what we got going on here, is even in this situation," one person told the board during the public comment period.

On February 15, the Board of Trustees voted to place Pam Smith as the acting Town Manager and extended Lowe's leave of absence indefinitely.

Hogan's denial letter to News 5 also cites a second statutory exemption for what is known as "deliberative process privilege."

The statute states that privileged materials are, "so candid or personal that public disclosure is likely to stifle honest and frank discussion."

However, that exemption also gives News 5 the ability to ask the Clerk to have a District Court Judge review the records for a second opinion on disclosure. Roberts thinks that is a good idea.

"Here we have a situation where the public really has not a very good understanding of what's going on. The town is saying, well we can't really tell you because there are provisions in the law that restrict us from doing so."

News 5 plans to ask Hogan for that judicial review on Tuesday. We were unable to make that request today due to the President's Day holiday. In a related note, Tuesday's Board of Trustees meeting has been canceled.