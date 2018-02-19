Quantcast

Police: UberEATS driver charged with killing customer

ATLANTA (AP) -

Police say an Atlanta food delivery driver accused of fatally shooting a customer is in custody.
  
Local media report 36-year-old Robert Bivines turned himself in Monday. Atlanta police said in a statement they had a warrant charging Bivines with felony murder. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Ryan Thornton.
  
Police said Thornton ordered delivery from UberEATS late Saturday and went outside his Buckhead apartment complex for his food. Investigators say witnesses told them Thornton and the driver exchanged words before the shooting.
  
Bivines' attorney, Jackie Patterson, told WSB-TV his client "had no choice but to defend himself" when the man became irate and aggressive over his order.
  
The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution cited an UberEATS statement as saying Thornton passed a background check and had worked only days with the company.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

