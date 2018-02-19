Weather Alert Day: Cold Air And Isolated Snow

Today's Forecast:

Cold this evening and tonight with isolated flurries. Minor accumulations, if any. In addition to those flurries and light snow showers, there will also be areas of fog overnight. Lows will be in the single digits and teens. There could be a few slick spots and areas of low visibility Tuesday morning so allow a few extra minutes to start your day.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 10, High - 27. Isolated flurries and fog tonight. Few flurries and cold Tuesday.

PUEBLO: Low - 12, High - 33. Few flurries and areas of fog tonight. Chance for areas of light snow tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 14, High - 34. Isolated snow tonight with minor accumulations, if any. Few flurries Tuesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 12, High - 24. Areas of light snow tonight. Few flurries Tuesday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 0's, High - 20's. Flurries tonight and tomorrow. Minor, if any, accumulations.

PLAINS: Low - 10's, High - 30's. Light showers tonight and tomorrow with some slick areas.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - Teens, High - 30's. Light showers this evening and overnight. Minor, if any, accumulations.

TOMORROW OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Could still see a few flurries during the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will be cold with highs only in the 20's. Wednesday will be another cold day with highs only in the 20's. From Thursday onward we should be able to reach highs in the 40's for the rest of the week. Mountain snow returns for the Divide Wednesday night into Friday. Next chance for lower elevation activity looks to be later Friday into Saturday.