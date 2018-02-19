Weather Alert Day: Cold Air And Isolated Snow

A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.
A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working.
Man involved in an auto-pedestrian accident at Nevada and Las Vegas on February 9th, dies from his injuries. The driver faces no charges at this time.
A High Wind Warning will be in effect through noon today from Custer county through Heurfano and down into Las Animas counties. The winds will stay strong through the majority of the day and will really be pretty gusty through the evening, this will only help to drop in that chilly afternoon and overnight air. Light snow along but mainly west of the interstate today will be possible with the biggest snows happening through the entire day out in the high county of the Rockies...
