Julia Mancuso plays with raccoons in a Korean café

Here is the full list of Olympic events on KOAA 5 on Monday.
1:00pm
SKI JUMPING - Ski Jumping powers Austria and Norway look to challenge Kamil Stoch-led Poland, the reigning world champions, in the men’s team large hill event.
SPEED SKATING - Skating, the dominant Dutch target a second consecutive podium sweep in the men’s 500m, while favored Japan looks to advance in qualifying of the women’s team pursuit.
LIVE STREAM - http://stream.nbcolympics.com/2018-winter-olympics-daytime-show-feb-19?chrcontext=koaa
6:00pm
FIGURE SKATING - Figure Skating’s ice dance competition concludes, with siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani among three medal-contending duos for Team USA; a showdown for gold looms between training partners Virtue/Moir of Canada and Papadakis/Cizeron of France.
FREESTYLE SKIING - In Freestyle Skiing, defending Olympic champion Maddie Bowman leads a strong American group in the women’s halfpipe final.
BOBSLED - Top pilots Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner give Germany a pair of gold-medal contenders in the two-man Bobsled event, with Won Yun-Jong looking to give South Korea another Olympic medal in a sliding sport.
LIVE STREAM - http://stream.nbcolympics.com/2018-winter-olympics-primetime-show-feb-19?chrcontext=koaa
10:05pm
FREESTYLE SKIING - In Freestyle Skiing, defending Olympic gold medalist David Wise, 2017 world champion Aaron Blunck and 2014 Olympian Torin Yater-Wallace give the U.S. a formidable trio as men’s halfpipe gets underway (qualifying).
Full News 5 broadcast schedule during Olympics coverage
Monday 2/19:
4:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. - News 5 Today
4:00 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition
5:00 p.m. - News 5 at 5 p.m.
5:30 p.m. - Olympic Zone
11:00 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition
A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.
A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working.
Man involved in an auto-pedestrian accident at Nevada and Las Vegas on February 9th, dies from his injuries. The driver faces no charges at this time.
A High Wind Warning will be in effect through noon today from Custer county through Heurfano and down into Las Animas counties. The winds will stay strong through the majority of the day and will really be pretty gusty through the evening, this will only help to drop in that chilly afternoon and overnight air. Light snow along but mainly west of the interstate today will be possible with the biggest snows happening through the entire day out in the high county of the Rockies...
