Julia Mancuso plays with raccoons in a Korean café

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -

Julia Mancuso visits Raccoon Café in Seoul where you can have a coffee and play with raccoons at the same time.

Here is the full list of Olympic events on KOAA 5 on Monday. 

1:00pm

SKI JUMPING - Ski Jumping powers Austria and Norway look to challenge Kamil Stoch-led Poland, the reigning world champions, in the men’s team large hill event.

SPEED SKATING -  Skating, the dominant Dutch target a second consecutive podium sweep in the men’s 500m, while favored Japan looks to advance in qualifying of the women’s team pursuit.

LIVE STREAM - http://stream.nbcolympics.com/2018-winter-olympics-daytime-show-feb-19?chrcontext=koaa

6:00pm

FIGURE SKATING - Figure Skating’s ice dance competition concludes, with siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani among three medal-contending duos for Team USA; a showdown for gold looms between training partners Virtue/Moir of Canada and Papadakis/Cizeron of France.

FREESTYLE SKIING - In Freestyle Skiing, defending Olympic champion Maddie Bowman leads a strong American group in the women’s halfpipe final.

BOBSLED - Top pilots Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner give Germany a pair of gold-medal contenders in the two-man Bobsled event, with Won Yun-Jong looking to give South Korea another Olympic medal in a sliding sport. 

LIVE STREAM - http://stream.nbcolympics.com/2018-winter-olympics-primetime-show-feb-19?chrcontext=koaa

10:05pm

FREESTYLE SKIING - In Freestyle Skiing, defending Olympic gold medalist David Wise, 2017 world champion Aaron Blunck and 2014 Olympian Torin Yater-Wallace give the U.S. a formidable trio as men’s halfpipe gets underway (qualifying). 

Full News 5 broadcast schedule during Olympics coverage

Monday 2/19:

4:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. - News 5 Today

4:00 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition

5:00 p.m. - News 5 at 5 p.m.

5:30 p.m. - Olympic Zone

11:00 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition

