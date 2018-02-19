Florida teen recovering after being shot five times in school shooting

Quantcast

PARKLAND, FLORIDA -

The Broward County Sheriff's Office posted a photo to Facebook of a 15-year old victim in the hospital following the school shooting that took place in Parkland, FL last week.

15-year old Anthony Borges was shot five times during the school attack. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel went to visit the victim as he has a long road to recovery, and many surgeries needed.

The attack happened on Wednesday, February 14, where 19-year old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Cruz was a previous student of the school and was expelled for disciplinary reasons.

Cruz was in court Monday for a status hearing. 

A total of 17 lives were taken during the horrific events that took place that day. 

The Sheriff's Office asks people to pray for Anthony's recovery and the many other victims of this tragedy. 

