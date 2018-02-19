Quantcast

Police arrest man for car break-in early Monday morning - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Police arrest man for car break-in early Monday morning

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police officers of the Gold Hill Division responded to a car break-in in progress early Monday morning.

Police responded to the area of 2700 West Colorado Ave, but while en route officers received information that there may have been shots fired as the suspect was leaving the area. Upon arrival officers spoke with witnesses who gave the suspect's address in the 2600 block of West Pikes Peak Ave.

Police were able to make contact with the suspect and took him into custody. Police identified the suspect as 26-year old Simon Escamilla, he is facing charges of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, First Degree Criminal Trespass, Reckless Endangerment and Disorderly Conduct. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman in serious condition after being shot in the face

    Woman in serious condition after being shot in the face

    Monday, February 19 2018 10:27 AM EST2018-02-19 15:27:54 GMT
    A woman was shot in the face outside a home on Iowa Ave in Colorado Springs. (KOAA)A woman was shot in the face outside a home on Iowa Ave in Colorado Springs. (KOAA)

    A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.

    A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.

  • Special needs student punched on bus; Surveillance camera wasn't working

    Special needs student punched on bus; Surveillance camera wasn't working

    Monday, February 19 2018 10:20 AM EST2018-02-19 15:20:15 GMT
    Lexie BetzLexie Betz

    A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working. 

    A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working. 

  • Man in auto-pedestrian accident dies

    Man in auto-pedestrian accident dies

    Monday, February 19 2018 11:03 AM EST2018-02-19 16:03:50 GMT

    Man involved in an auto-pedestrian accident at Nevada and Las Vegas on February 9th, dies from his injuries. The driver faces no charges at this time. 

    Man involved in an auto-pedestrian accident at Nevada and Las Vegas on February 9th, dies from his injuries. The driver faces no charges at this time. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?