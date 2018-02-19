Police arrest man for car break-in early Monday morning

Colorado Springs Police officers of the Gold Hill Division responded to a car break-in in progress early Monday morning.

Police responded to the area of 2700 West Colorado Ave, but while en route officers received information that there may have been shots fired as the suspect was leaving the area. Upon arrival officers spoke with witnesses who gave the suspect's address in the 2600 block of West Pikes Peak Ave.

Police were able to make contact with the suspect and took him into custody. Police identified the suspect as 26-year old Simon Escamilla, he is facing charges of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, First Degree Criminal Trespass, Reckless Endangerment and Disorderly Conduct.