Police arrest man for car break-in early Monday morning

Colorado Springs Police officers of the Gold Hill Division responded to a car break-in in progress early Monday morning.
Police responded to the area of 2700 West Colorado Ave, but while en route officers received information that there may have been shots fired as the suspect was leaving the area. Upon arrival officers spoke with witnesses who gave the suspect's address in the 2600 block of West Pikes Peak Ave.
Police were able to make contact with the suspect and took him into custody. Police identified the suspect as 26-year old Simon Escamilla, he is facing charges of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, First Degree Criminal Trespass, Reckless Endangerment and Disorderly Conduct.
A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.
A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working.
Man involved in an auto-pedestrian accident at Nevada and Las Vegas on February 9th, dies from his injuries. The driver faces no charges at this time.
Two people died and three others were injured when two cars collided and rolled over early Sunday on Interstate 70 in Denver.
