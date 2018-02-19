Heavy snow, bitter cold blasting Rockies

Heavy snow and frigid wind chills are blasting much of the Rocky Mountain region.
The National Weather Service predicts at least 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow from the Colorado high country through most of Wyoming, where winter storm warnings are in effect.
More than a foot of snow (30 centimeters) could fall in some mountainous areas.
The forecast Monday and Tuesday also calls for gusty winds in much of Wyoming and western Montana. That means wind chills as much as 30 degrees below zero (-34 Celsius).
Many people are staying home from work Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday. Forecasters urge people who must drive to bring an extra flashlight and food in water in case they get stuck.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.
A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working.
Man involved in an auto-pedestrian accident at Nevada and Las Vegas on February 9th, dies from his injuries. The driver faces no charges at this time.
Two people died and three others were injured when two cars collided and rolled over early Sunday on Interstate 70 in Denver.
