February is national pet dental health month - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

February is national pet dental health month

February is national pet dental health month, a reminder to keep your pets healthy and happy.

According to a release, in 2017 PetFirst Pet Insurance reported nearly a quarter of a million dollars in claims for gingivitis and periodontal disease, just two examples of common dental health issues in dogs and cats.

While a lot of time goes into keeping pets healthy, their dental health can sometimes be overlooked. 

“We hope ‘National Pet Dental Health Month’ will draw attention to the potentially serious health issues for pets. All pet owners should start a regular dental care routine for their animals,” said J Trudeau, PetFirst’s Claims Supervisor. “Something as simple as bad breath can lead to a life-threatening condition if left untreated.”

These issues can be avoided with regular checkups and good oral hygiene. One of the best ways to prevent any dental issues is through brushing your pets teeth.

PetFirst says you don't need to brush your pet's teeth every day, but the more often brushed the better. Although most pets aren't a fan of having their teeth brushed they can be easily trained to get used to it.

Here are a few things you may need:

  • Pet toothbrush: A human toothbrush works well just make sure to choose a soft one in a size to match your pet’s mouth. Canine toothbrushes are more angled and also come in a fingertip style, which slips over the end of your finger. Choose the kind most comfortable for you and your pet.
  • Canine toothpaste: Your pet needs toothpaste that is safe to swallow, so that rules out human toothpaste that contains toxic ingredients. Plus, your pet will probably prefer the poultry or seafood options.
  • Wipes or pads: When there's no time for full brushing, wiping their teeth and gum lines will whisk away some bacteria and food.

Dental treats are helpful in maintaining dental health as they are made to remove plaque buildup and help promote fresh breath and a clean mouth. PetFirst also says that most chew toys have teeth-cleaning properties. 

Getting your pet's teeth cleaned professionally is the best way to ensure their oral health, although it's not the cheapest option, it's very beneficial and appointments can be made with your local vet.

PetFirst says with some patience and commitment you can easily incorporate these things into your pet's regular routine and overall health. 

Can't find something?