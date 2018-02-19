Explosion inside home results in seizure of weapons and explosives

The man who suffered injuries from an explosion inside a home on E. Vermijo Avenue late Friday is now facing charges for weapons, explosives and narcotics.
Neighbors reported hearing three explosions at the home around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, officers saw smoke coming from the home as the pulled up to answer the calls for service.
Police made sure one person from the home was treated by medics while another person was detained in a police cruiser.
41-year-old Edward Kiley was treated at the hospital before his arrest.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took part in the investigation which closed several streets around the home until early Saturday morning.
CSPD has not detailed what was seized as part of the search warrant or the origin of the explosions.
A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.
A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.
A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working.
A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working.
Two people died and three others were injured when two cars collided and rolled over early Sunday on Interstate 70 in Denver.
Two people died and three others were injured when two cars collided and rolled over early Sunday on Interstate 70 in Denver.
Colorado Springs Police responded to a family disturbance involving a knife in the 1400 block of Meadow Peak View. Police responded the the apartment Sunday afternoon, but on the way received information that the suspect involved wanted police to shoot him.
Colorado Springs Police responded to a family disturbance involving a knife in the 1400 block of Meadow Peak View. Police responded the the apartment Sunday afternoon, but on the way received information that the suspect involved wanted police to shoot him.