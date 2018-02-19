Explosion inside home results in seizure of weapons and explosives

The man who suffered injuries from an explosion inside a home on E. Vermijo Avenue late Friday is now facing charges for weapons, explosives and narcotics.

Neighbors reported hearing three explosions at the home around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, officers saw smoke coming from the home as the pulled up to answer the calls for service.

Police made sure one person from the home was treated by medics while another person was detained in a police cruiser.

41-year-old Edward Kiley was treated at the hospital before his arrest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took part in the investigation which closed several streets around the home until early Saturday morning.

CSPD has not detailed what was seized as part of the search warrant or the origin of the explosions.