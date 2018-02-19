Quantcast

Explosion inside home results in seizure of weapons and explosiv - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Explosion inside home results in seizure of weapons and explosives

Posted: Updated:

The man who suffered injuries from an explosion inside a home on E. Vermijo Avenue late Friday is now facing charges for weapons, explosives and narcotics.

Neighbors reported hearing three explosions at the home around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, officers saw smoke coming from the home as the pulled up to answer the calls for service.

Police made sure one person from the home was treated by medics while another person was detained in a police cruiser.

41-year-old Edward Kiley was treated at the hospital before his arrest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took part in the investigation which closed several streets around the home until early Saturday morning. 

CSPD has not detailed what was seized as part of the search warrant or the origin of the explosions.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman in serious condition after being shot in the face

    Woman in serious condition after being shot in the face

    Monday, February 19 2018 10:27 AM EST2018-02-19 15:27:54 GMT
    A woman was shot in the face outside a home on Iowa Ave in Colorado Springs. (KOAA)A woman was shot in the face outside a home on Iowa Ave in Colorado Springs. (KOAA)

    A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.

    A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.

  • Special needs student punched on bus; Surveillance camera wasn't working

    Special needs student punched on bus; Surveillance camera wasn't working

    Monday, February 19 2018 10:20 AM EST2018-02-19 15:20:15 GMT
    Lexie BetzLexie Betz

    A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working. 

    A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working. 

  • Denver crash kills 2, injures 3 early Sunday

    Denver crash kills 2, injures 3 early Sunday

    Sunday, February 18 2018 5:01 PM EST2018-02-18 22:01:12 GMT

    Two people died and three others were injured when two cars collided and rolled over early Sunday on Interstate 70 in Denver. 

    Two people died and three others were injured when two cars collided and rolled over early Sunday on Interstate 70 in Denver. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?