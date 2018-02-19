What you missed of Team USA competitions on Sunday

Get caught up on the 2018 Winter Olympics action you may have missed on Sunday. And be sure to watch all of today's coverage on KOAA-TV (NBC) starting at 1:00 p.m. with Ski Jumping and Speed Skating. CLICK HERE FOR LISTINGS

Curling:

Shuster overcome with emotion after U.S. upset of Canada

The U.S. men’s team got a much-needed win over Canada. If the U.S. wants to keep advancing they must win from here on out. They handed Canada their third straight loss with a 9-7 win in 11 ends.

VIDEO: http://www.nbcolympics.com/video/shuster-overcome-emotion-after-us-upset-canada

Women's Curling Day 6: Team USA gets much needed wins over Denmark and China

The United States women’s curling team’s semifinal hopes are very much alive.

Team USA took a big lead early and cruised to a 10-4 win over China on Monday morning at the Gangneung Curling Centre. The win moved the United States’ record to 4-3 in round robin play.

VIDEO: http://www.nbcolympics.com/news/womens-curling-night-6-team-usa-gets-much-needed-win-over-denmark

Bobsled:

Justin Kripp’s Canadian and Germany’s Friedrich tie for gold in 2-man bobsled

A tie. That's right. There was a tie for gold in the two-man bobsled on Monday in PyeongChang as Canda and Germany finished four runs with identical times, down to the hundredth of a second, in a thrilling race.

VIDEO: https://www.nbcolympics.com/video/justin-kripps-canadian-sled-ties-gold-2-man-bobsled

VIDEO: https://www.nbcolympics.com/video/germanys-friedrich-sled-ties-gold-2-man-bobsled

Team USA’s finishes out 2-man bobsled

Olsen led the top American sled despite undergoing an emergency appendectomy less than two weeks ago. He drove four solid runs to give the U.S. a top-15 finish. The other two American sleds didn't make the cutoff of the top-20 to compete in Run 4, ending their two-man competitions after Run 3.

VIDEO: https://www.nbcolympics.com/video/team-usas-olsen-sled-finishes-out-2-man-bobsled

VIDEO: https://www.nbcolympics.com/video/team-usas-bascue-sled-closes-out-its-2-man-competition

VIDEO: https://www.nbcolympics.com/video/cunningham-sled-finishes-21st-2-man-bobsled

Women's Hockey:

Canada punches its ticket, will face U.S. in final

Canada took a one-goal lead on its first shot and never looked back as they defeated the Olympic Athletes from Russia 5-0 and clinched a spot in the Gold Medal game for the sixth time in as many attempts.

Jennifer Wakefield scored twice as Canada finally pulled away in third period after a tighly-contested 40 minutes. Marie-Philip Poulin, Emily Clark and Rebecca Johnston also found twine in the semifinal victory.

VIDEO: www.nbcolympics.com/news/canada-oar-womens-hockey-semifinal-recap

(Gigi Marvin (19), of the United States, celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal against Finland during the first period of the semifinal round of the women's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

U.S., Canada hockey rivalry lacks mythical stories of early Olympic years

http://www.nbcolympics.com/news/us-canada-hockey-rivalry-lacks-mythical-stories-early-olympic-years

Figure Skating:

Two Americans skating for South Korea make cut in ice dance

The two Americans who are representing South Korea in these Olympics — Min has Korean heritage and Gamelin passed a citizenship test to become eligible, in part by reciting the country's national anthem — got 61.22 points Monday, enough to make the cut for the free dance. They were 16th out of 20 couples.

VIDEO: http://www.nbcolympics.com/news/two-americans-skating-south-korea-make-cut-ice-dance