Man in auto-pedestrian accident dies

A man critically injured in an auto-pedestrian crash on February 9th, has died from his injuries.

41-year old Michael D. Miller was attempting to cross Nevada Ave. at Las Vegas when he was struck by a car.

Miller was wearing dark clothing as well.The driver of the vehicle was not found to be speeding nor impaired.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver at this time. This is the 6th traffic related fatality in 2018.