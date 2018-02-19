Quantcast

Fort Carson starts live-fire training exercises on Tuesday - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Fort Carson starts live-fire training exercises on Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect

Fort Carson's Third Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will conduct live-fire training exercises starting tomorrow and running through March 29th.

The training exercises will be conducted within Fort Carson training areas. Fort Carson Public Affairs says surrounding communities should expect higher noise levels during this time.

The training is to guarantee Soldiers are skilled with different weapons systems and combat stagings. Fort Carson says by training in the highest standards, units are prepared for any potential mission that they would need to assist in around the world. 

M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M1A2 Abram Tanks will be firing higher caliber ammunition during the exercises. Fort Carson's 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Teams says it is dedicated in being "good neighbors" and will inform the public about any training exercises that may affect the local community.

Any noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman in serious condition after being shot in the face

    Woman in serious condition after being shot in the face

    Monday, February 19 2018 10:27 AM EST2018-02-19 15:27:54 GMT
    A woman was shot in the face outside a home on Iowa Ave in Colorado Springs. (KOAA)A woman was shot in the face outside a home on Iowa Ave in Colorado Springs. (KOAA)

    A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.

    A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.

  • Special needs student punched on bus; Surveillance camera wasn't working

    Special needs student punched on bus; Surveillance camera wasn't working

    Monday, February 19 2018 10:20 AM EST2018-02-19 15:20:15 GMT
    Lexie BetzLexie Betz

    A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working. 

    A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working. 

  • Denver crash kills 2, injures 3 early Sunday

    Denver crash kills 2, injures 3 early Sunday

    Sunday, February 18 2018 5:01 PM EST2018-02-18 22:01:12 GMT

    Two people died and three others were injured when two cars collided and rolled over early Sunday on Interstate 70 in Denver. 

    Two people died and three others were injured when two cars collided and rolled over early Sunday on Interstate 70 in Denver. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?