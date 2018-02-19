Fort Carson starts live-fire training exercises on Tuesday

Fort Carson's Third Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will conduct live-fire training exercises starting tomorrow and running through March 29th.

The training exercises will be conducted within Fort Carson training areas. Fort Carson Public Affairs says surrounding communities should expect higher noise levels during this time.

The training is to guarantee Soldiers are skilled with different weapons systems and combat stagings. Fort Carson says by training in the highest standards, units are prepared for any potential mission that they would need to assist in around the world.

M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M1A2 Abram Tanks will be firing higher caliber ammunition during the exercises. Fort Carson's 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Teams says it is dedicated in being "good neighbors" and will inform the public about any training exercises that may affect the local community.

Any noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.