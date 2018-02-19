Quantcast

Mikaela Shiffrin drops out of downhill to focus on combined event

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin is dropping out of the downhill at the Pyeongchang Games so she can focus on the combined event that was moved to the following day.

Shiffrin's decision was announced shortly after officials said they were moving the combined up a day to Thursday because of strong winds in Friday's forecast.

The downhill is Wednesday, so the 22-year-old American suddenly would have had to race on consecutive days. When she tried that earlier at these Olympics, she followed up her gold in the giant slalom by finishing fourth in the slalom.

Shiffrin had talked at the Sochi Games about aiming for five gold medals in 2018. Now she will end up competing in only three of the five individual events in South Korea.

Can't find something?