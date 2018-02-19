Mikaela Shiffrin drops out of downhill to focus on combined event

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin is dropping out of the downhill at the Pyeongchang Games so she can focus on the combined event that was moved to the following day.
Shiffrin's decision was announced shortly after officials said they were moving the combined up a day to Thursday because of strong winds in Friday's forecast.
The downhill is Wednesday, so the 22-year-old American suddenly would have had to race on consecutive days. When she tried that earlier at these Olympics, she followed up her gold in the giant slalom by finishing fourth in the slalom.
Shiffrin had talked at the Sochi Games about aiming for five gold medals in 2018. Now she will end up competing in only three of the five individual events in South Korea.
A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Iowa Ave. at about midnight this morning. She was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the face.
A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working.
Two people died and three others were injured when two cars collided and rolled over early Sunday on Interstate 70 in Denver.
Colorado Springs Police responded to a family disturbance involving a knife in the 1400 block of Meadow Peak View. Police responded the the apartment Sunday afternoon, but on the way received information that the suspect involved wanted police to shoot him.
