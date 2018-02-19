Weather Alert Day: High Winds And Light Snow

Today's Forecast:

A High Wind Warning will be in effect through noon today from Custer county through Huerfano and down into Las Animas counties. The winds will stay strong through the majority of the day and will really be pretty gusty through the evening, this will only help to drop in that chilly afternoon and overnight air. Light snow along and especially west of the interstate today with the biggest snows happening through the entire day out in the high county of the Rockies. The Sangre De Cristos will likely see around 1 to 3 inches in places like Westcliffe down through La Veta. The San Luis Valley could grab a few tenths to an inch today and tonight. Woodland Park through Monument will likely grab up to an inch of snow, possibly more especially through Woodland Park. Colorado Springs will vary from a few tenths towards the south side to maybe near an inch favoring the north and far west sides of the city. Pueblo is likely dry today other than a few spotty showers and snow showers with minimal accumulation.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 36; Low - 17. Cold and windy today with gusts up to 35 mph, freezing drizzle to light snow with totals between a few tenths to up to an inch through tonight. Looking very cold and breezy with wind chills in the single digits.

PUEBLO: High - 43; Low - 22. Chilly and windy today with gusts up to 30 mph, spotty shower or flurry possible, likely no snow accumulation. Cold and windy tonight with lows falling into the low 20s and wind chills in the teens.

CANON CITY: High - 45; Low - 25. Windy and chilly today with a wintry mix to light snow showers this afternoon into the evening. Cold and windy tonight, any snow accumulation through the evening likely near 0.5".

WOODLAND PARK: High - 37; Low - 13. Windy and cold today with afternoon and evening snow showers likely. Tonight cold and windy, final snow accumulation likely between a few tenths to an inch, 2 inches at the highest.

TRI-LAKES: High - Mid 30s; Low - Low Teens. Windy and cold with light afternoon and evening snow. Tonight cold and windy, snow totals between a few tenths to 1 inch.

PLAINS: High - 40s; Low - Teens/20s. Windy, chilly and dry today. Temperatures falling tonight into the low 20s with wind chills in the teens.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 50s/Low 60s; Low - 20s. Very windy today, gusts up to 60mph through noon, few spotty afternoon showers to a wintry mix. Cold and windy tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

A few weak snow showers may run back through the Pikes Peak area but accumulations would be spotty and light in areas like Springs, Monument and Woodland Park. The rest of the week looks mainly dry, we're watching for a very small chance of a light snow on Thursday.