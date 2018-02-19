Weather Alert Day: High Winds, A Few Areas With Light Snow

Today's Forecast:

A High Wind Warning will be in effect through noon today from Custer county through Heurfano and down into Las Animas counties. The winds will stay strong through the majority of the day and will really be pretty gusty through the evening, this will only help to drop in that chilly afternoon and overnight air. Light snow along but mainly west of the interstate today will be possible with the biggest snows happening through the entire day out in the high county of the Rockies. The Sangre De Cristos will likely see around an inch or two in places like Westcliffe down through La Veta. The San Luis Valley could grab a few tenths to an inch today and tonight. Woodland Park will likely have some light accumulation this afternoon through the evening with Monument also likely to see a bit of snowfall. Colorado Springs could see a brief wintry mix turn to light snow this afternoon but any accumulation of snow would be pretty low, maybe up to a half an inch if we get very lucky.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 40; Low - 18. Cold and windy today with gusts up to 35 mph, wintry mix this afternoon to light snow showers tonight. Lows will fall to the teens with wind chills near the single digits tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 45; Low - 23. Chilly and windy today with gusts up to 30 mph, possibly higher with spotty afternoon showers possible. Cold and windy tonight with lows falling into the low 20s and wind chills in the teens.

CANON CITY: High - 49; Low - 25. Windy and chilly today with a wintry mix to light snow showers this afternoon into the evening. Cold and windy tonight, any snow accumulation through the evening likely at or below 0.5".

WOODLAND PARK: High - 38; Low - 13. Windy and cold today with afternoon and evening snow showers likely. Tonight cold and windy, final snow accumulation likely between a few tenths to an inch.

TRI-LAKES: High - Mid 30s; Low - Low Teens. Windy and cold with light afternoon and evening snow. Tonight cold and windy, final snow accumulation like at or below 0.5".

PLAINS: High - 40s; Low - Teens/20s. Windy, chilly and dry today. Temperatures falling tonight into the low 20s with wind chills in the teens.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 50s/Low 60s; Low - 20s. Very windy today, gusts up to 60mph through noon, few spotty afternoon showers to a wintry mix. Cold and windy tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

A few weak snow showers may run back through the Pikes Peak area but accumulations would be spotty and light in areas like Springs, Monument and Woodland Park. The rest of the week looks mainly dry, we're watching for a very small chance of a light snow on Thursday.