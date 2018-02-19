Woman in serious condition after overnight shooting

The Colorado Springs Major Crimes unit is in front of a home in the 500 block of Iowa this morning, after a woman in her 30's was found lying on the ground in front of a home with a gunshot wound to her face.

Reportedly, the woman's ex-boyfriend contacted police about the shooting after he and the victim had been texting at around midnight. Neighbors tell News 5 that they only heard one gunshot.

The woman's car appears to be damaged as well.

The woman was taken to the hospital and she is currently in serious condition at this time.

No information about what led up to the shooting is available as of yet. The victim's name has not been released.