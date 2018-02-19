Woman in serious condition after being shot in the face

A woman was shot in the face outside a home on Iowa Ave in Colorado Springs. (KOAA)

A 49-tear old woman is in serious condition at the hospital after she was shot in the face in front of her home in the 500 block of Iowa Avenue after midnight this morning.

Authorities found her in the driveway of the home. Police say they believe she may have been shot through her car window. Neighbors say they heard one gunshot.

The woman's ex-boyfriend said she texted him when she was leaving work, but he called 911 after she called him and he couldn't understand her.

No information about what led up to the shooting is available as of yet. The victim's name has not been released.