Female injured in overnight shooting

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The Colorado Springs Major Crimes unit is at a home in the 500 block of Iowa this morning. A woman was taken to the hospital with injuries around 2:15 a.m. and her condition is unknown at this time. The home is located off of St. Vrain and Iowa Avenue. 

No information about what led up to the shooting is available as of yet. 

