Female injured in overnight shooting

A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working.
Colorado Springs Police responded to a family disturbance involving a knife in the 1400 block of Meadow Peak View. Police responded the the apartment Sunday afternoon, but on the way received information that the suspect involved wanted police to shoot him.
Two people died and three others were injured when two cars collided and rolled over early Sunday on Interstate 70 in Denver.
Fremont County Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Drake in Canon City on reports of people attempting to trespass into storage units. The reporting party told deputies that there were "suspicious people" at the storage units trying to unlock the units attempting to get in.
