KOAA 5 Olympic Coverage: Monday February 19th

Written By Nia Bender
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -

KOAA 5 is your home for coverage of the Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. 

Here is a list of the events for Monday February 19th:

1:00pm

  • SKI JUMPING - Ski Jumping powers Austria and Norway look to challenge Kamil Stoch-led Poland, the reigning world champions, in the men’s team large hill event.
  • SPEED SKATING -  Skating, the dominant Dutch target a second consecutive podium sweep in the men’s 500m, while favored Japan looks to advance in qualifying of the women’s team pursuit.

6:00pm

  • FIGURE SKATING - Figure Skating’s ice dance competition concludes, with siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani among three medal-contending duos for Team USA; a showdown for gold looms between training partners Virtue/Moir of Canada and Papadakis/Cizeron of France.
  • FREESTYLE SKIING - In Freestyle Skiing, defending Olympic champion Maddie Bowman leads a strong American group in the women’s halfpipe final.
  • BOBSLED - Top pilots Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner give Germany a pair of gold-medal contenders in the two-man Bobsled event, with Won Yun-Jong looking to give South Korea another Olympic medal in a sliding sport. 

10:05pm

  • FREESTYLE SKIING - In Freestyle Skiing, defending Olympic gold medalist David Wise, 2017 world champion Aaron Blunck and 2014 Olympian Torin Yater-Wallace give the U.S. a formidable trio as men’s halfpipe gets underway (qualifying). 

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST NEWS FROM THE 2018 WINTER GAMES

Full News 5 broadcast schedule during Olympics coverage

Monday 2/19:

4:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. - News 5 Today

4:00 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition

5:00 p.m. - News 5 at 5 p.m.

5:30 p.m. - Olympic Zone

11:00 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition

