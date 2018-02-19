CSU-Pueblo students get discount on professional attire

Nearly 100 CSU-Pueblo students took a break from their studies Sunday evening to prepare for their future.

The university partnered with JCPenney at the Pueblo Mall to give students, as well as staff and faculty members at the school, a big discount on professional attire.

"Sometimes, at our career fairs, our employers will say, you know, kind of ding our students on how they're dressed," said Michelle Gjerde, director of the Career Center at CSU-Pueblo. "So, we thought this would be a great opportunity for them to not only dress professionally, but learn how to dress professionally."