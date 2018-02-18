Police take two juveniles into custody for starting fire in Wesminster

Westminster Police took two juveniles into custody for their involvement in starting a field fire that threatened nearby homes Sunday.
According to the Westminster Fire Department, the field fire burned over one and a half acres in the area north of Cobblestone Park near 82nd Place and Clay Street. The dry conditions and high winds turned the small fire into a fast moving fire very quickly.
Westminster Fire crews arrived on scene within three minutes of receiving the call and were able to quickly stop the blaze before affecting four nearby homes. Local residents were evacuated as a precaution as fire crews worked to get the fire under control.
Westminster Fire said the two juveniles admitted they were playing with matches they found, and were referred to the Westminster Fire Department Youth Fire-Setter program for evaluation and counseling. However no charges are being filed at this time.
The Westminster Fire Department wants to remind people of the importance of teaching children about the dangers associated with playing with fire. The National Fire Protection Association says there are 80 deaths, 860 injuries, and $235 million in direct property damage associated with playing with fires every year.
