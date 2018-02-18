Austin Dillon wins 2018 Daytona 500

Austin Dillon put the No. 3 back in victory lane at Daytona International Speedway. Dillon won in the car number made famous by Dale Earnhardt and won 17 years to the day that the Hall of the Fame driver was killed in a last-lap accident at NASCAR"s famed track.



Dillon also won in the 3 two decades after Earnhardt's lone victory in the Daytona 500.



"It was so awesome to take the 3 car back to victory lane," Dillon said. "This is for Dale Earnhardt Sr. and all those Senior fans."



Dillon even replicated the slide Earnhardt did in 1998 and did a burnout in the shape of a 3 in the infield grass.



Darrell Wallace Jr. finished second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Chris Buescher.