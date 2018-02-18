Avalanche fall 4-2 to Oilers

2A Team Scores 1. Wray 197.5 2. Paonia 147.0 3. Rocky Ford 136.5 3A Team Scores 1. Alamosa 164.0 2. Eaton 145.0 3. Lamar 100.0 4A Team Scores 1. Windsor 159.5 2. Pueblo East 159.0 3. Pueblo County 158.0 5A Team Scores 1. Grand Junction 151.5 2. Pomona 146.0 3. Poudre 116.5
2A Team Scores 1. Wray 197.5 2. Paonia 147.0 3. Rocky Ford 136.5 3A Team Scores 1. Alamosa 164.0 2. Eaton 145.0 3. Lamar 100.0 4A Team Scores 1. Windsor 159.5 2. Pueblo East 159.0 3. Pueblo County 158.0 5A Team Scores 1. Grand Junction 151.5 2. Pomona 146.0 3. Poudre 116.5
A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working.
A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working.
Fremont County Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Drake in Canon City on reports of people attempting to trespass into storage units. The reporting party told deputies that there were "suspicious people" at the storage units trying to unlock the units attempting to get in.
Fremont County Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Drake in Canon City on reports of people attempting to trespass into storage units. The reporting party told deputies that there were "suspicious people" at the storage units trying to unlock the units attempting to get in.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash resulting in one fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday. The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on Judge Orr Road, one-mile south of Hwy 24.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash resulting in one fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday. The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on Judge Orr Road, one-mile south of Hwy 24.