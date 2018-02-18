Police arrest suspect following family disturbance with a knife

Colorado Springs Police responded to a family disturbance involving a knife in the 1400 block of Meadow Peak View Sunday.
Police responded the the apartment Sunday afternoon, but on the way received information that the suspect involved wanted police to shoot him. According to CSPD, upon arrival an officer found a man carrying a large kitchen knife leaving the apartment the reported disturbance was coming from.
The officer then used a taser on the suspect but it had no effect. CSPD said the officer then moved to a safe location and verbally engaged the suspect until other units arrived.
After a few minutes, officers were finally able to convince the man to toss down the knife, but refused to comply with additional commands. Police said the suspect told officers he would fight them if he had to.
Officers again tased the suspect where he was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect was identified as 18-year old Fredrick McCallister, he is facing charges of Menacing, Violation of a Protection Order, Obstruction, Reckless Endangerment, and Disorderly Conduct.
2A Team Scores 1. Wray 197.5 2. Paonia 147.0 3. Rocky Ford 136.5 3A Team Scores 1. Alamosa 164.0 2. Eaton 145.0 3. Lamar 100.0 4A Team Scores 1. Windsor 159.5 2. Pueblo East 159.0 3. Pueblo County 158.0 5A Team Scores 1. Grand Junction 151.5 2. Pomona 146.0 3. Poudre 116.5
A district 60 parent is upset after she says a bully punched her 9-year-old daughter with special needs in the face. The incident happened on a school bus equipped with a video camera system, but News 5 Investigates uncovered the camera wasn't working.
Fremont County Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Drake in Canon City on reports of people attempting to trespass into storage units. The reporting party told deputies that there were "suspicious people" at the storage units trying to unlock the units attempting to get in.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash resulting in one fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday. The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on Judge Orr Road, one-mile south of Hwy 24.
