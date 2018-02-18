Police arrest suspect following family disturbance with a knife

Colorado Springs Police responded to a family disturbance involving a knife in the 1400 block of Meadow Peak View Sunday.

Police responded the the apartment Sunday afternoon, but on the way received information that the suspect involved wanted police to shoot him. According to CSPD, upon arrival an officer found a man carrying a large kitchen knife leaving the apartment the reported disturbance was coming from.

The officer then used a taser on the suspect but it had no effect. CSPD said the officer then moved to a safe location and verbally engaged the suspect until other units arrived.

After a few minutes, officers were finally able to convince the man to toss down the knife, but refused to comply with additional commands. Police said the suspect told officers he would fight them if he had to.

Officers again tased the suspect where he was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect was identified as 18-year old Fredrick McCallister, he is facing charges of Menacing, Violation of a Protection Order, Obstruction, Reckless Endangerment, and Disorderly Conduct.