Girl Scouts sell cookies in front of dispensary in Lakewood

A group of Girl Scouts were selling cookies outside of a pot shop in Lakewood Friday afternoon.

This has been a trending topic among media as a story on a group Girl Scouts went viral after selling cookies outside of a dispensary in California. The California Girl Scout leaders debated on whether there should be repercussions for selling outside of pot shops.

9News Denver asked the Girl Scouts of Colorado on what their stance is on where scouts can and can't sell cookies.

"Girl Scouts of Colorado allows troop leaders and families to determine the best location for ... sales. All... sales sites are subject to approval. We feel our role is to help girls develop self-confidence and good decision-making skills that will help them make wise choices in all areas of their lives. Parents or guardians make all decisions regarding participation in ... sales. Girl Scouts of Colorado reminds all participants that when you are selling Girl Scout Cookies you are representing Girl Scouts."

9News attempted to reach to the Girl Scouts of Colorado for a more specific answer and were sent the same statement.

Previous policy did not allow girl scouts to sell cookies in front of "adult-oriented" places like bars, dispensaries, etc.