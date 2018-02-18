Quantcast

Girl Scouts sell cookies in front of dispensary in Lakewood - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Girl Scouts sell cookies in front of dispensary in Lakewood

Posted: Updated:
LAKEWOOD -

A group of Girl Scouts were selling cookies outside of a pot shop in Lakewood Friday afternoon.

This has been a trending topic among media as a story on a group Girl Scouts went viral after selling cookies outside of a dispensary in California. The California Girl Scout leaders debated on whether there should be repercussions for selling outside of pot shops.

9News Denver asked the Girl Scouts of Colorado on what their stance is on where scouts can and can't sell cookies.

"Girl Scouts of Colorado allows troop leaders and families to determine the best location for ... sales. All... sales sites are subject to approval. We feel our role is to help girls develop self-confidence and good decision-making skills that will help them make wise choices in all areas of their lives. Parents or guardians make all decisions regarding participation in ... sales. Girl Scouts of Colorado reminds all participants that when you are selling Girl Scout Cookies you are representing Girl Scouts."

9News attempted to reach to the Girl Scouts of Colorado for a more specific answer and were sent the same statement. 

Previous policy did not allow girl scouts to sell cookies in front of "adult-oriented" places like bars, dispensaries, etc. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • State Wrestling results

    State Wrestling results

    Sunday, February 18 2018 8:55 AM EST2018-02-18 13:55:21 GMT

    2A Team Scores 1. Wray 197.5 2. Paonia 147.0 3. Rocky Ford 136.5 3A Team Scores 1. Alamosa 164.0 2. Eaton 145.0 3. Lamar 100.0 4A Team Scores 1. Windsor 159.5 2. Pueblo East 159.0 3. Pueblo County 158.0 5A Team Scores 1. Grand Junction 151.5 2. Pomona 146.0 3. Poudre 116.5

    2A Team Scores 1. Wray 197.5 2. Paonia 147.0 3. Rocky Ford 136.5 3A Team Scores 1. Alamosa 164.0 2. Eaton 145.0 3. Lamar 100.0 4A Team Scores 1. Windsor 159.5 2. Pueblo East 159.0 3. Pueblo County 158.0 5A Team Scores 1. Grand Junction 151.5 2. Pomona 146.0 3. Poudre 116.5

  • Alcohol considered factor in fatal car crash on Judge Orr Road

    Alcohol considered factor in fatal car crash on Judge Orr Road

    Sunday, February 18 2018 6:36 PM EST2018-02-18 23:36:52 GMT

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash resulting in one fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday. The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on Judge Orr Road, one-mile south of Hwy 24.

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash resulting in one fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday. The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on Judge Orr Road, one-mile south of Hwy 24.

  • Injuries reported after explosion in Colorado Springs

    Injuries reported after explosion in Colorado Springs

    Saturday, February 17 2018 12:38 PM EST2018-02-17 17:38:41 GMT

    Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night. 

    Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?