Girl Scouts sell cookies in front of dispensary in Lakewood

A group of Girl Scouts were selling cookies outside of a pot shop in Lakewood Friday afternoon.
This has been a trending topic among media as a story on a group Girl Scouts went viral after selling cookies outside of a dispensary in California. The California Girl Scout leaders debated on whether there should be repercussions for selling outside of pot shops.
9News Denver asked the Girl Scouts of Colorado on what their stance is on where scouts can and can't sell cookies.
"Girl Scouts of Colorado allows troop leaders and families to determine the best location for ... sales. All... sales sites are subject to approval. We feel our role is to help girls develop self-confidence and good decision-making skills that will help them make wise choices in all areas of their lives. Parents or guardians make all decisions regarding participation in ... sales. Girl Scouts of Colorado reminds all participants that when you are selling Girl Scout Cookies you are representing Girl Scouts."
9News attempted to reach to the Girl Scouts of Colorado for a more specific answer and were sent the same statement.
Previous policy did not allow girl scouts to sell cookies in front of "adult-oriented" places like bars, dispensaries, etc.
2A Team Scores 1. Wray 197.5 2. Paonia 147.0 3. Rocky Ford 136.5 3A Team Scores 1. Alamosa 164.0 2. Eaton 145.0 3. Lamar 100.0 4A Team Scores 1. Windsor 159.5 2. Pueblo East 159.0 3. Pueblo County 158.0 5A Team Scores 1. Grand Junction 151.5 2. Pomona 146.0 3. Poudre 116.5
2A Team Scores 1. Wray 197.5 2. Paonia 147.0 3. Rocky Ford 136.5 3A Team Scores 1. Alamosa 164.0 2. Eaton 145.0 3. Lamar 100.0 4A Team Scores 1. Windsor 159.5 2. Pueblo East 159.0 3. Pueblo County 158.0 5A Team Scores 1. Grand Junction 151.5 2. Pomona 146.0 3. Poudre 116.5
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash resulting in one fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday. The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on Judge Orr Road, one-mile south of Hwy 24.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash resulting in one fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday. The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on Judge Orr Road, one-mile south of Hwy 24.
Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night.
Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night.
The evidence against the Florida school shooting suspect is so overwhelming that the only question left for the courts if he's convicted is whether he'll be sentenced to death or spend the rest of his life in prison.
The evidence against the Florida school shooting suspect is so overwhelming that the only question left for the courts if he's convicted is whether he'll be sentenced to death or spend the rest of his life in prison.