Denver crash kills 2, injures 3 early Sunday

Two people died and three others were injured when two cars collided and rolled over early Sunday on Interstate 70 in Denver.



Doug Schepman of the Denver Police Department tells KUSA-TV the crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. between a silver sedan and a dark sedan.



Schepman says the silver sedan was traveling in the right lane of traffic with two people inside when it merged into a lane where the dark sedan was traveling with three people inside.



Schepman says both vehicles rolled.



The man and woman inside the dark sedan died at the scene. The three people inside the other sedan were taken to a hospital.



No names were immediately released.



The accident remains under investigation.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)