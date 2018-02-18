Homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint until authorities arrive

Quantcast

FREMONT COUNTY -

Fremont County Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Drake in Canon City on reports of people attempting to trespass into storage units. 

The reporting party told deputies that there were "suspicious people" at the storage units trying to unlock the units attempting to get in. Deputies discovered the accused parties had left the scene in two cars, including a green SUV and a blue truck.

Deputies said they were able to locate two cars matching the description of the cars that left the trespassing scene traveling northbound on Field. Both cars fled when deputies attempted to stop them, according to Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were able to make contact with the green SUV at the intersection of High and Orchard, but the blue truck continued to flee. The driver was identified as 49-year old Rickie Lopez and was arrested without further incident.

Deputies discovered the blue car was reported stolen out of Tennessee and were able to contact the car in the 1300 block of Natalie, but the driver fled the area on foot. While Canon City Police and K9 officers assisted in searching for the driver, a homeowner located the suspect on their property and held him at gunpoint until authorities arrived.

The driver was identified as 34-year old Christopher Brown and was arrested on multiple charges including Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and more.

Both drivers are being held at the Fremont County Detention Center. 

