Sunday Evening Weather: Winds Stay Strong, Temperatures Drop

Today's Forecast:
Winds stay strong for the rest of the day along with warm temperatures and high fire danger. Winds stay strong into Monday, especially for the southern I-25 corridor and points west of there. Lows tonight will be in the 30's for most areas. A cold front moves through on Monday and the timing of this front will greatly determine our exact high temperatures. Generally expect highs to be in the 40's and 50's. Snow develops over the mountains tonight. Isolated shower activity will try to spread towards the lower elevations later Monday into early Tuesday. We could see some isolated shower activity, but it shouldn't amount to much. 

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 31, High - 50. Breezy tonight. Windy Monday with a small chance for stray pm showers.

PUEBLO: Low - 32, High - 59. Breezy overnight. Windy tomorrow with cooler temperatures and a chance for isolated pm showers.

CANON CITY: Low - 36, High - 53. Mainly clear tonight. Windy with isolated pm showers tomorrow.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 28, High - 41. Breezy tonight. Colder Monday with isolated pm showers.  

TRI-LAKES: Low - 20's, High - 40's. Breezy at times tonight. Windy Monday with isolated pm showers.

PLAINS: Low - 30's, High - 30's-60's. Dry tonight. Cold front on Monday with gusty winds and very isolated shower activity. 

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - Near 40, High - Low 60's.  Breezy tonight. Windy tomorrow with isolated pm showers. 

NEXT WEATHER MAKER:  Monday into Tuesday should be the main chance for lower elevation snow this week, and it's not a good chance. Mainly dry for the rest of the week for the lower elevations. The mountains could have some additional snow by Friday. Winds will be gusty Monday and Tuesday then just breezy for the rest of the week. The coldest temperatures will occur on Tuesday with highs only in the 20's. 30's return on Wednesday and then we'll be in the 40's to low 50's for the rest of the work/school week. 

  • State Wrestling results

    Sunday, February 18 2018 8:55 AM EST2018-02-18 13:55:21 GMT

    2A Team Scores 1. Wray 197.5 2. Paonia 147.0 3. Rocky Ford 136.5 3A Team Scores 1. Alamosa 164.0 2. Eaton 145.0 3. Lamar 100.0 4A Team Scores 1. Windsor 159.5 2. Pueblo East 159.0 3. Pueblo County 158.0 5A Team Scores 1. Grand Junction 151.5 2. Pomona 146.0 3. Poudre 116.5

  • Alcohol considered factor in fatal car crash on Judge Orr Road

    Sunday, February 18 2018 6:36 PM EST2018-02-18 23:36:52 GMT

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash resulting in one fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday. The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on Judge Orr Road, one-mile south of Hwy 24.

  • Injuries reported after explosion in Colorado Springs

    Saturday, February 17 2018 12:38 PM EST2018-02-17 17:38:41 GMT

    Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night. 

