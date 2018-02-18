Denver residents can turn in banned bump stocks to police

Police stations in Denver are accepting bump stocks from residents after the city imposed a ban the devices.
Bump stocks allow semi-automatic rifles to mimic the rapid fire of machine guns when attached.
In the wake of last year's Las Vegas mass shooting, the Denver City Council made bump stocks illegal to sell, carry, store or otherwise possess within the city. Violators can be fined up to $999 and face up to 180 days in jail.
The move was largely symbolic as the city has long prohibited the types of semi-automatic rifles that can be modified by the device.
2A Team Scores 1. Wray 197.5 2. Paonia 147.0 3. Rocky Ford 136.5 3A Team Scores 1. Alamosa 164.0 2. Eaton 145.0 3. Lamar 100.0 4A Team Scores 1. Windsor 159.5 2. Pueblo East 159.0 3. Pueblo County 158.0 5A Team Scores 1. Grand Junction 151.5 2. Pomona 146.0 3. Poudre 116.5
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash resulting in one fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday. The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on Judge Orr Road, one-mile south of Hwy 24.
Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night.
The evidence against the Florida school shooting suspect is so overwhelming that the only question left for the courts if he's convicted is whether he'll be sentenced to death or spend the rest of his life in prison.