Quantcast

Ski shops seeing increased business after last weeks snow - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Ski shops seeing increased business after last weeks snow

Posted: Updated:
Ski Shops seeing pay off after major storm Ski Shops seeing pay off after major storm
COLORADO SPRINGS -

With a snowy weekend last week, it brought out many skiers and snowboarders out to our local rental shops for a trip up to the mountains.

'You know this season's been one of the biggest roller coasters we've ever seen,' said Rick Uhl, owner of The Ski Shop in Colorado Springs. 

While the season had a slow start, it's finally starting to pick up a little for rental shops in the area. 

'Between the peaks and valleys when the valleys get low the peaks get high. Consumers are following that same cycle that when it does not snow nobody's skiing, nobody's coming in here, but then all of a sudden it snows and we just get bombarded like we've never seen before,' said Uhl. 

The Ski Shop has been around for about 65 years, and with this season's dry weather patterns, Uhl says he anticipates a snowy spring, making for some business through May this year. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • State Wrestling results

    State Wrestling results

    Sunday, February 18 2018 8:55 AM EST2018-02-18 13:55:21 GMT

    2A Team Scores 1. Wray 197.5 2. Paonia 147.0 3. Rocky Ford 136.5 3A Team Scores 1. Alamosa 164.0 2. Eaton 145.0 3. Lamar 100.0 4A Team Scores 1. Windsor 159.5 2. Pueblo East 159.0 3. Pueblo County 158.0 5A Team Scores 1. Grand Junction 151.5 2. Pomona 146.0 3. Poudre 116.5

    2A Team Scores 1. Wray 197.5 2. Paonia 147.0 3. Rocky Ford 136.5 3A Team Scores 1. Alamosa 164.0 2. Eaton 145.0 3. Lamar 100.0 4A Team Scores 1. Windsor 159.5 2. Pueblo East 159.0 3. Pueblo County 158.0 5A Team Scores 1. Grand Junction 151.5 2. Pomona 146.0 3. Poudre 116.5

  • Injuries reported after explosion in Colorado Springs

    Injuries reported after explosion in Colorado Springs

    Saturday, February 17 2018 12:38 PM EST2018-02-17 17:38:41 GMT

    Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night. 

    Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night. 

  • Alcohol considered factor in fatal car crash on Judge Orr Road

    Alcohol considered factor in fatal car crash on Judge Orr Road

    Saturday, February 17 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-02-17 22:29:59 GMT

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash leading to a fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday.  The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Judge Orr Road is one-mile south of Hwy 24. 

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash leading to a fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday.  The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Judge Orr Road is one-mile south of Hwy 24. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?