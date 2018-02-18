Ski shops seeing increased business after last weeks snow

With a snowy weekend last week, it brought out many skiers and snowboarders out to our local rental shops for a trip up to the mountains.

'You know this season's been one of the biggest roller coasters we've ever seen,' said Rick Uhl, owner of The Ski Shop in Colorado Springs.

While the season had a slow start, it's finally starting to pick up a little for rental shops in the area.

'Between the peaks and valleys when the valleys get low the peaks get high. Consumers are following that same cycle that when it does not snow nobody's skiing, nobody's coming in here, but then all of a sudden it snows and we just get bombarded like we've never seen before,' said Uhl.

The Ski Shop has been around for about 65 years, and with this season's dry weather patterns, Uhl says he anticipates a snowy spring, making for some business through May this year.