Ski shops seeing increased business after last weeks snow

2A Team Scores 1. Wray 197.5 2. Paonia 147.0 3. Rocky Ford 136.5 3A Team Scores 1. Alamosa 164.0 2. Eaton 145.0 3. Lamar 100.0 4A Team Scores 1. Windsor 159.5 2. Pueblo East 159.0 3. Pueblo County 158.0 5A Team Scores 1. Grand Junction 151.5 2. Pomona 146.0 3. Poudre 116.5
Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash leading to a fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday. The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Judge Orr Road is one-mile south of Hwy 24.
The evidence against the Florida school shooting suspect is so overwhelming that the only question left for the courts if he's convicted is whether he'll be sentenced to death or spend the rest of his life in prison.
