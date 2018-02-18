Lane closures on I-25 coming this week

Quantcast

SOUTHERN COLORADO -

Rehabilitation of the bridge on Interstate 25 at US 50 B (Belmont Interchange) will require the following lane closures on I-25 during the upcoming week of Feb. 19:

Northbound I-25 will be reduced to one lane on Mon. Feb. 19, Tues. Feb. 20, and Wed. Feb. 21

The southbound, exit 100A off ramp will be closed Mon. Feb. 19.

The closures will begin at 8 p.m. each night, and will re-open at 5 a.m. the following mornings. Speeds in the work zone will be reduced to 45 MPH.

CDOT has said that these closures are necessary so that crews can perform bridge repairs to extend the life of the structure. This work is part of the $10 million, CO 96 (4th Street) improvement project which includes intersection renovation, signal replacement, resurfacing and bridge rehabilitation. According to CDOT, the project is scheduled to be complete by June of 2018.

For project details, you can call the project hotline at (719) 391-5755

