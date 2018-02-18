Lane closures on I-25 coming this week

Rehabilitation of the bridge on Interstate 25 at US 50 B (Belmont Interchange) will require the following lane closures on I-25 during the upcoming week of Feb. 19:
Northbound I-25 will be reduced to one lane on Mon. Feb. 19, Tues. Feb. 20, and Wed. Feb. 21
The southbound, exit 100A off ramp will be closed Mon. Feb. 19.
The closures will begin at 8 p.m. each night, and will re-open at 5 a.m. the following mornings. Speeds in the work zone will be reduced to 45 MPH.
CDOT has said that these closures are necessary so that crews can perform bridge repairs to extend the life of the structure. This work is part of the $10 million, CO 96 (4th Street) improvement project which includes intersection renovation, signal replacement, resurfacing and bridge rehabilitation. According to CDOT, the project is scheduled to be complete by June of 2018.
For project details, you can call the project hotline at (719) 391-5755
2A Team Scores 1. Wray 197.5 2. Paonia 147.0 3. Rocky Ford 136.5 3A Team Scores 1. Alamosa 164.0 2. Eaton 145.0 3. Lamar 100.0 4A Team Scores 1. Windsor 159.5 2. Pueblo East 159.0 3. Pueblo County 158.0 5A Team Scores 1. Grand Junction 151.5 2. Pomona 146.0 3. Poudre 116.5
2A Team Scores 1. Wray 197.5 2. Paonia 147.0 3. Rocky Ford 136.5 3A Team Scores 1. Alamosa 164.0 2. Eaton 145.0 3. Lamar 100.0 4A Team Scores 1. Windsor 159.5 2. Pueblo East 159.0 3. Pueblo County 158.0 5A Team Scores 1. Grand Junction 151.5 2. Pomona 146.0 3. Poudre 116.5
Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night.
Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash leading to a fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday. The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Judge Orr Road is one-mile south of Hwy 24.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash leading to a fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday. The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Judge Orr Road is one-mile south of Hwy 24.
A Pueblo business is unable to operate after thieves swiped its main source of revenue: it's barbecue smoker.
A Pueblo business is unable to operate after thieves swiped its main source of revenue: it's barbecue smoker.