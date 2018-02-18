Quantcast

Life or death main decision for school shooting suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -

The evidence against the Florida school shooting suspect is so overwhelming that the only question left for the courts if he's convicted is whether he'll be sentenced to death or spend the rest of his life in prison.
  
The fate of 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz will depend on his mental state and the wishes of the victims' families, which have a say in how the prosecution proceeds. He faces 17 counts of first-degree murder in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.
  
Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein's office is representing Cruz. He says there were so many warning signs that Cruz was mentally unstable and potentially violent that the death penalty might be going too far. Finkelstein says Cruz would likely plead guilty if prosecutors opt not to seek the death penalty.

