Shot fired during attempted home robbery

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday night, CSPD said they received a call about an armed robbery at a Colorado Springs home.
According to CSPD, the victim reported that an armed man entered his home and demanded his cell phone.
During the attempted robbery, the victim's friend tried to take the gun from the suspect, and during the struggle a single shot was fired into a wall.
The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.
The victim suffered minor injuries during the scuffle, but no one was hit by the single bullet that was fired.
CSPD said the suspect was described as a white male, wearing a blue sweatshirt. The investigation is ongoing.
Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash leading to a fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday. The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Judge Orr Road is one-mile south of Hwy 24.
2A Team Scores 1. Wray 197.5 2. Paonia 147.0 3. Rocky Ford 136.5 3A Team Scores 1. Alamosa 164.0 2. Eaton 145.0 3. Lamar 100.0 4A Team Scores 1. Windsor 159.5 2. Pueblo East 159.0 3. Pueblo County 158.0 5A Team Scores 1. Grand Junction 151.5 2. Pomona 146.0 3. Poudre 116.5
A Pueblo business is unable to operate after thieves swiped its main source of revenue: it's barbecue smoker.
