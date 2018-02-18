Quantcast

Shot fired during attempted home robbery

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday night, CSPD said they received a call about an armed robbery at a Colorado Springs home.

According to CSPD, the victim reported that an armed man entered his home and demanded his cell phone.

During the attempted robbery, the victim's friend tried to take the gun from the suspect, and during the struggle a single shot was fired into a wall.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the scuffle, but no one was hit by the single bullet that was fired. 

CSPD said the suspect was described as a white male, wearing a blue sweatshirt. The investigation is ongoing. 

