Auto-pedestrian accident leaves teen with severe injuries

Saturday afternoon around 3:30, CSPD officers responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian accident at the intersection of S. Parkside Dr. and S. Union Blvd.
Upon arriving at the scene, CSPD said they found the pedestrian on the ground and being treated by CSFD members and AMR personnel.
The pedestrian involved in the accident is a teenage male. CSPD said that he received severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
No further information is available at this time.
Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash leading to a fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday. The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Judge Orr Road is one-mile south of Hwy 24.
2A Team Scores 1. Wray 197.5 2. Paonia 147.0 3. Rocky Ford 136.5 3A Team Scores 1. Alamosa 164.0 2. Eaton 145.0 3. Lamar 100.0 4A Team Scores 1. Windsor 159.5 2. Pueblo East 159.0 3. Pueblo County 158.0 5A Team Scores 1. Grand Junction 151.5 2. Pomona 146.0 3. Poudre 116.5
A Pueblo business is unable to operate after thieves swiped its main source of revenue: it's barbecue smoker.
