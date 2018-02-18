Auto-pedestrian accident leaves teen with severe injuries

Saturday afternoon around 3:30, CSPD officers responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian accident at the intersection of S. Parkside Dr. and S. Union Blvd.

Upon arriving at the scene, CSPD said they found the pedestrian on the ground and being treated by CSFD members and AMR personnel.

The pedestrian involved in the accident is a teenage male. CSPD said that he received severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

No further information is available at this time.