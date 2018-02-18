KOAA 5 Olympic Coverage: Sunday February 18

KOAA 5 is your home for coverage of the Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here is a list of the events for Sunday, February 18:

1:00 p.m.

BIATHLON - In Biathlon, France’s Martin Fourcade, after back-to-back Olympic silvers in the men’s 15km mass start, seeks a golden upgrade against a field that includes reigning world champion Simon Schempp of Germany.

SPEED SKATING - Speed Skating coverage includes qualifying in the men’s team pursuit, with the Dutch favored to defend their Sochi 2014 title.

FREESTYLE SKIING - In the Freestyle Skiing men’s aerials final, Team USA’s Jon Lillis and Mac Bohonnon are among the threats to gold medal favorite Qi Guangpu of China.

5:00 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING - Figure Skating siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani form one of three U.S. duos with podium potential as the ice dance competition begins

SPEED SKATING - In Speed Skating, South Korea’s Lee Sang-Hwa races on home ice for a third consecutive gold in the women’s 500m.

BOBSLED - Bobsled’s two-man event gets underway with Germany favored for gold behind top pilots Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner.

FREESTYLE SKIING - In Freestyle Skiing, defending Olympic gold medalist Maddie Bowman leads a strong American group into women’s halfpipe qualifying.

CROSS COUNTRY - Cross-Country rivals Sweden and Norway duel for gold in the men’s 4x10km relay.

10:35 p.m.

SNOWBOARDING - In the Olympic debut of Snowboarding’s big air event, American teammates Julia Marino and Hailey Langland are among the field chasing Austrian favorite Anna Grasser (qualifying).

Full News 5 broadcast schedule during Olympics coverage

Sunday 2/18:

6:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. - News 5 Today Weekend

4:00 p.m. - News 5 at 4 p.m.

10:30 p.m. - News 5 at 10 p.m.