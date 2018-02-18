Sunday Morning weather; High Wind & Red Flag Warnings

Today's Forecast:
Gusty winds are expected today, at least through Noon, in the 25-40mph range, and with dry conditions and low humidities, a Red Flag Warning is in effect all day today. Those winds and dry conditions also boost temps into the 60s and towards 70F today! Clouds will keep Monday cooler, and come Monday night, a polar front and upslope conditions will dramatically drop temps. We don't expect much snow, a coating to maybe an inch or so. Very cold Tuesday & Wednesday.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 65; Low - 33. Mostly sunny, windy at times, very warm today. Fair tonight.
PUEBLO: High - 70; Low - 33. Mostly sunny, windy at times, very warm today. Fair tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 68; Low - 35. Mostly sunny, windy at times, very warm today. Fair tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 55; Low - 28. Mostly sunny, windy at times, warm today. Fair tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 54; Low - 27. Mostly sunny, windy at times, warm today. Fair tonight.
PLAINS: High - 72; Low - 34. Mostly sunny, windy at times, very warm today. Fair tonight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 70; Low - 33. Mostly sunny, windy at times, very warm today. Fair tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:
Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash leading to a fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday. The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Judge Orr Road is one-mile south of Hwy 24.
Police say they've arrested a homeless man suspected in the murder of a woman in a downtown Denver loft. Denver Police said Saturday that 40-year-old Terry Dunford was being held in the killing of Jeanna Leslie.
A Pueblo business is unable to operate after thieves swiped its main source of revenue: it's barbecue smoker.
