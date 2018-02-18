Sunday Afternoon Weather; Easy Breezy sunshine and warmth...Red Flag Warning continues

Today's Forecast:

Even with the winds not quite getting to warning criteria, the wind and dry air are enough to merit Red Flag Warnings to continue this beautiful Sunday. Those winds and dry conditions also boost temps into the 60s and towards 70F today! Clouds will keep Monday cooler, and come Monday night, a polar front and upslope conditions will dramatically drop temps. We don't expect much snow, a coating to maybe an inch or so. Very cold Tuesday & Wednesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 65; Low - 33. Mostly sunny, breezy, very warm today. Fair tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 70; Low - 33. Mostly sunny, breezy at times, very warm today. Fair tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 68; Low - 35. Mostly sunny, breezy at times, very warm today. Fair tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 55; Low - 28. Mostly sunny, windy at times, warm today. Fair tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 54; Low - 27. Mostly sunny, breezy at times, warm today. Fair tonight.

PLAINS: High - 72; Low - 34. Mostly sunny, windy at times, very warm today. Fair tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 70; Low - 33. Mostly sunny, windy at times, very warm today. Fair tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: