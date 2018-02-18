State Wrestling results

Quantcast

2A Team Scores

1. Wray 197.5

2. Paonia 147.0

3. Rocky Ford 136.5

3A Team Scores

1. Alamosa 164.0

2. Eaton 145.0

3. Lamar 100.0

4A Team Scores

1. Windsor 159.5

2. Pueblo East 159.0

3. Pueblo County 158.0

5A Team Scores

1. Grand Junction 151.5

2. Pomona 146.0

3. Poudre 116.5

