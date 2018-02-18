Sunday fundraisers to raise money for all injured in deadly shooting

On Sunday, two fundraisers happening in Colorado Springs at Johnny's Navajo Hogan and Rita's Italian Ice could be a fun way to wrap up your weekend and make a difference at the same time.

Just like the fundraisers we've previously reported on, these aim to help those whose lives were upended by the tragic shooting that took the life of deputy Micah Flick and injured three other officers, and one civilian.

"It's a big thing just to make sure that, you know, the people that are protecting us, that they're protected and their families are taken care of," said Brian Steenrod, one of the managers at Johnny's Navajo Hogan.

"For somebody who did so much for the community, i just wouldn't feel good about not doing something," said Katharine Gehauf, the owner of Rita's Italian Ice.



If you're looking to sit down for a meal or have a drink with an upbeat, music-filled scene in the backdrop, make sure to swing by Johnny's Navajo Hogan.

"We're going to have a very festive environment," said Steenrod. "We're gonna have a lot of food."

The family-friendly event starts at 2 p.m. and also includes some raffle prizes, including a $400 bike.

All proceeds will go directly to the affected CSPD and El Paso County Sheriff families, as well as bystander Thomas Villanueva, who was injured in the gunfire.

But if you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth with your family in tow, Rita's Italian Ice has just what you need: more than thirty flavors of their trademark dessert among other confections.

"We really hope that there's a big turnout tomorrow because it's really helpful for the family, it's really not about us," said Gehauf.

"But having a sweet treat is a fun day out for your family."

From noon to 9 p.m., 15 percent of their sales will go to the Flick family.

There, you'll also be able to give a cash donation or donate a gift to Flick family's seven-year-old twins.

The restaurant will be holding a separate fundraiser for Villanueva on Saturday March 3.

"He's going to have lots of bills and his life's forever changed and again," said Gehauf.

"We're in a position where we can help out and i feel like it's our obligation to him and the community to do whatever we can."

For Thomas Villanueva's GoFundMe page, click here.



If you'd simply like to make a donation to the fund the El Paso County Sheriff's Office set up for the Flick family, click here.