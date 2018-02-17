Prom dresses donated to local high schoolers

Prom season is coming quick for local high schoolers, and although the event brings lots of fun and excitement, it can be stressful for those who can't afford a dress.

That is where local organizers came together to alleviate that stress for some teens. A total of 67 dresses were donated for a giveaway event held in Fountain Saturday afternoon.

The dresses were available for free to juniors and seniors from Widefield, Mesa Ridge, Sierra, Harrison and Fountain-Fort Carson High Schools. One of the organizers of the event Brandy Brown of Exit Realty Pikes Peak posted a Facebook video showcasing the dresses collected before the event.

Brown said a dinner for-two to Applebee's was given away, free manicures at local salons, and even updo's for girls to be able to get their hair done.

"I come from a background where I lived in a community where some of the girls didn't go to prom because they couldn't afford to buy a dress, so I thought this would be a good way to give back to the community and allow some girls the opportunity to have a prom that otherwise might not have been able to do so, " said Brown.

Today's giveaway was organized by 'Exit Realty Pikes Peak.' Organizers hope next year's event will be even bigger and better.