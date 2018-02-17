Quantcast

Prom dresses donated to local high schoolers

FOUNTAIN -

Prom season is coming quick for local high schoolers, and although the event brings lots of fun and excitement, it can be stressful for those who can't afford a dress.

That is where local organizers came together to alleviate that stress for some teens. A total of 67 dresses were donated for a giveaway event held in Fountain Saturday afternoon. 

The dresses were available for free to juniors and seniors from Widefield, Mesa Ridge, Sierra, Harrison and Fountain-Fort Carson High Schools. One of the organizers of the event Brandy Brown of Exit Realty Pikes Peak posted a Facebook video showcasing the dresses collected before the event.

Brown said a dinner for-two to Applebee's was given away, free manicures at local salons, and even updo's for girls to be able to get their hair done. 

"I come from a background where I lived in a community where some of the girls didn't go to prom because they couldn't afford to buy a dress, so I thought this would be a good way to give back to the community and allow some girls the opportunity to have a prom that otherwise might not have been able to do so, " said Brown.

Today's giveaway was organized by 'Exit Realty Pikes Peak.' Organizers hope next year's event will be even bigger and better.

