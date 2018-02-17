Police ask for help in identifying missing woman in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a missing woman involved in a disturbance Saturday.

Police say the woman was involved in a disturbance early Saturday near Woodmen Rd and Powers Blvd.

CSPD is asking for the public's help on identifying the woman so they can check on her welfare following the disturbance.

She is described as a Hispanic female, late teens, early 20's.

Anyone with information on her identity or whereabouts is asked to call Colorado Springs Police at (719) 444-7000.