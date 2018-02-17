Rare friendship forms between monkey and dog in Colombia

(Video Courtesy: Colombia Police)

Friends come in all shapes and sizes, especially for this dog and monkey duo in Colombia.

According to Colombian Police, a capuchin monkey was removed from it's natural habitat after birth, where it made an unlikely friend in a dog. Local residents in the neighborhood gave the monkey to the dog to nurse, since she had just lost her litter of five pups.

The mixed breed dog rose to the occasion and nursed the little monkey. The animals now have a bond that can't be broken, but unfortunately locals have had to call police as the monkey would become aggressive around people.

According to Environmental and Ecological Protection Police, they would have taken the animal pair into custody but were unable to separate the two so the monkey could be release into the wild. However some animal experts have expressed concern saying the animals should not be separated since the monkey does not now how to live in the wild.

This could lead to the monkey being rejected by it's own species.

Police say capuchin monkeys are trafficked and estimate the monkey has a value of $1,600 on the black market.