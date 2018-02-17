FBI failed to investigate tip on Parkland shooter

In South Florida Friday, the first funerals are being held for the victims of Wednesday's school shooting that took the lives of 17 people.



This, as the FBI admits it failed to follow up on a tip warning about the gunman just last month.



The agency acknowledged just last month, a person close to Nikolas Cruz called the public access tip line to warn about the now accused killer.



In a statement the FBI said: "the caller provided information about Cruz's gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting."



The statement goes on to say protocol was not followed and the Miami field office was never contacted.



But the FBI's admission and "deep regret" do very little to console mourners as they begin to pay their respects at the first of 17 funerals.



"You're sad and depressed at one point, you're angry at another point, you're hopeless, you're stressed, it's just ups and downs and hitting you in waves. It's hard to process," said Stoneman Douglas High School Student William Pringle.



